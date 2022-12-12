Wells Fargo cuts ShockWave Medical to Equal Weight, sees growth runway priced in

Dec. 12, 2022 11:11 AM ETSWAVBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen downgraded ShockWave Medical (SWAV) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $235, down from $300, reflecting his view that there is significant runway for growth but this is priced into the stock.
  • The analyst estimates that the current market price implies revenue growth at a 14.3% CAGR 2022-2040 and does not fully reflect the risk of new competitive IVL systems.
  • Biegelsen believes that this valuation leaves little room for error, particularly as ShockWave is shifting its coronary strategy to account penetration versus new accounts.
  • He also thinks that the expiration of incremental coronary reimbursement such as the new technology add-on payment in 10/23 and transitional pass through payment in 2024, increases uncertainty for ShockWave if IVL is not placed into a higher-priced CPT code.
  • ShockWave Medical Quant Rating says to Hold whereas, Wall St. Analysts rating stands with Buy (4 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 1 Very Bearish).
  • Since the start of 2022, ShockWave Medical shares were up around 12%, and over a period of one year, shares were up around 22%.
  • Shares are currently down 6.13% to $215.96 today.

