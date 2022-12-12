Rent-A-Center gains after activist Engaged Capital ups stake in 13D filing

Dec. 12, 2022 1:06 PM ETRent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

  • Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) rose 6.3% after activist investor Engaged Capital reported an increased 6.5% holding in a 13D filing on Friday.
  • Engaged Capital owns 3.6 million Rent-A-Center shares, according to the filing. Engaged purchased the shares as it believed they are "undervalued." Engaged is among RCII's top five holders.
  • Rent-A-Center (RCII) shares had plunged more than 50% this year before Monday. The sock plummeted 22% on Sept. 30 after the rent-to-own firm reduced its Q3 forecast.
  • Engaged Capital is no stranger to Rent-A-Center (RCII) and has been involved in activist campaigns with the company since at least 2017.
  • Rent-A-Center (RCII) short interest is 12%.

