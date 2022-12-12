Hot Stocks: UAA, MNDY rise on analyst upgrades; LEG dips on downgrade; RIVN falls

As Wall Street generally looks ahead to a Federal Reserve decision due out later this week, analyst commentary provided a critical catalyst for individual stocks in Monday's midday action. Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) (UA) was among the beneficiaries of an analyst upgrade, rising in intraday trading.

Elsewhere, monday.com (MNDY) also saw buying interest after receiving a bullish note from J.P. Morgan. On the other side of the spectrum, Leggett & Platt (LEG) dropped on a downgrade.

In other news, Rivian (RIVN) retreated after pulling out of a planned production collaboration with Mercedes-Benz AG (OTCPK:MBGYY).

Decliners

Rivian (RIVN) lost ground in midday trading after the company decided to walk away from plans to build electric vans in Europe in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz AG (OTCPK:MBGYY). The companies had signed a memorandum of understanding in September that would have called for them to share costs and scale up production.

RIVN, which characterized the decision as a "pause" in its partnership discussions with Mercedes-Benz, said it will "prioritize its current consumer product development roadmap and manufacturing capacity expansion as well as its commercial business." On the news, RIVN slipped about 5%.

Meanwhile, an analyst downgrade prompted selling in Leggett & Platt (LEG), with shares falling about 5% in midday trading. Piper Sandler lowered its rating on the stock to Underweight from Neutral, citing market share losses and normalization of margins.

Gainers

Under Armour (UAA) (UA) received a boost after Stifel issued a bullish take for the athletic apparel maker. Analyst Jim Duffy raised his rating on the stock to Buy from Hold, sparking an 8% increase in the firm's stock during midday action.

"Relative inventory management discipline leaves Under Armour with better margin certainty and in a better position to bring newness to market in CY23 and we expect systematic risk from an inventory glut of larger competitors clears by [the second half of 2023]," Duffy wrote.

Analyst commentary also drove interest in monday.com (MNDY), rising more than 5%. J.P. Morgan raised its rating on the maker of workflow management software to Overweight from Neutral.

Analyst Pinjalim Bora pointed to positive channel checks to support the upgrade. This has led to an attractive risk-reward balance for investors, Bora said.

For more of Monday's best- and worst-performing stocks, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.