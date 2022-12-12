HyreCar names new interim CEO

Dec. 12, 2022
  • HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) has appointed Eduardo Iniguez as Interim CEO and provided an update on its joint venture with AmeriDrive.
  • HyreCar's new Interim CEO will be focuseed on managing the joint venture as it continues to acquire and deploy cars.
  • Iniguez joins the company from aerospace and defence company AllClear, where he was the VP of Corporate Finance and served as CFO of one of the company’s joint ventures.
  • Meanwhile, HyreCar's joint venture has purchased over 1,300 vehicles for $25M, drawn from a $100M revolving line of credit for its fleet partner, AmeriDrive.
  • More than 200 net new cars have been in-fleeted with utilization approaching 70%. The remaining vehicles will be in-fleeted within 60 days after they are reconditioned and moved to new markets.

