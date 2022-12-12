Israeli fintech Pagaya (NASDAQ:PGY), which went public in June through a SPAC merger, saw its stock jump as much as 60% in midday trading Monday after hitting a new 52-week low Friday.

Shares of Pagaya opened at $0.72, later reaching a high of $1.17 in early afternoon. The stock recently changed hands at $0.91, up 25% from Friday's close, at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET.

Pagaya's stock has been trading largely below $1 since Dec. 2. The stock hit a 52-week high of $34.50 on Aug. 2 but has been trending downward since, reaching a 52-week low of $0.72 on Friday.

Specializing in AI-based credit analysis, Pagaya made its market debut on June 22 after merging with EJF Acquisition in a deal that pegged the enterprise value of the combined company at around $8.5B.

