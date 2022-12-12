Mydecine closes sale of Mindleap Health to PanGenomic

Dec. 12, 2022 1:01 PM ETMydecine Innovations Group Inc. (MYCOF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCPK:MYCOF) has announced that, it has closed the sale of all of the issued and outstanding shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mindleap Health to PanGenomic Health.
  • PanGenomic acquired all of Mindleap's outstanding shares for a purchase price of C$3.6M, payable by the issuance of units of PanGenomic at a price of C$0.20/Unit.
  • Upon completion of the Transaction, Mydecine holds ~19.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.
  • "We believe Mindleap’s technological know-how, mental health content library and marketing footprint will help us expand our reach to more users that align with PanGenomic’s Nara and PlantGx business strategies.” said Maryam Marissen, President & CEO of PanGenomic.

