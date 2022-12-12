Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares moved nearly 3% higher in extended-hours trading after the IT giant posted fiscal second-quarter results that topped expectations, aided by the company's cloud operations.

For the period ending November 30, Oracle (ORCL) said it earned $1.21 per share on $12.28B in revenue, as its cloud operations continued to see strong growth. Aiding the top-line was a 14% year-over-year jump in cloud services and license support revenues to $8.6B and a 16% year-over-year rise in cloud license and on-premise license revenues to $1.4B.

A consensus of analysts expected Oracle (ORCL) to earn $1.17 per share on $12.02B in revenue.

The Larry Ellison-founded Oracle (ORCL) also said its adjusted operating income was $5.09B during the period, topping estimates. Its adjusted operating margin during the quarter was 41%.

Oracle (ORCL) also said that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 10, 2023.

The company is holding a conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss the results.