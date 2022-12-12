Oracle rises as Q2 results top expectations, led by cloud strength

Dec. 12, 2022 4:13 PM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL)GOOGLBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Oracle To Report Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares moved nearly 3% higher in extended-hours trading after the IT giant posted fiscal second-quarter results that topped expectations, aided by the company's cloud operations.

For the period ending November 30, Oracle (ORCL) said it earned $1.21 per share on $12.28B in revenue, as its cloud operations continued to see strong growth. Aiding the top-line was a 14% year-over-year jump in cloud services and license support revenues to $8.6B and a 16% year-over-year rise in cloud license and on-premise license revenues to $1.4B.

A consensus of analysts expected Oracle (ORCL) to earn $1.17 per share on $12.02B in revenue.

The Larry Ellison-founded Oracle (ORCL) also said its adjusted operating income was $5.09B during the period, topping estimates. Its adjusted operating margin during the quarter was 41%.

Oracle (ORCL) also said that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 10, 2023.

The company is holding a conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss the results.
Last week, Wedbush Securities said Oracle (ORCL), along with Google (GOOGL), were "shining like a bright star" after the two companies won a part of the Defense Department's $9B cloud contract.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.