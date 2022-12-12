ABM Industries FQ4 2022 Earnings Preview
Dec. 12, 2022 5:35 PM ETABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Monday, December 13th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (+3.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.96B (+16.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ABM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Comments