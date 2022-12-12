Global debt posted the steepest decline in 70 years but still remained above prepandemic levels, posing a challenge for policymakers, the International Monetary Fund said Monday in the latest update of its Global Debt Database.

Total public and private debt dropped in 2021 to an equivalent of 247% of global gross domestic product. Meanwhile in dollar terms, global debt continued to rise, though at a much slower rate, hitting a record $235T in 2021.

The abrupt jump then drop in debt, as measured by a percentage of GDP, illustrates the magnitude of economic shock that COVID-19 triggered. "The unusually large swings in debt ratios are caused by the economic rebound from COVID-19 and the swift rise in inflation that has followed," wrote Vitor Gaspar, Paulo Medas, and Robert Perrelli, who are in IMF's Fiscal Affairs Department. "Nevertheless, global debt remained nearly 19% of GDP above prepandemic levels at the end of 2021, posing challenges for policymakers all over the world."

The decline in debt was the biggest in advanced economies, they said, with both private and public debt dropping by 5% of GDP in 2021, reversing almost a third of the increase recorded in 2020.

The IMF researchers pointed to three main drivers behind the debt movement: large fluctuations in economic growth; high and more volatile inflation; and the effects of economic shocks on the budgets of governments, firms, and households.

"Managing the high debt levels will become increasingly difficult if the economic outlook continues to deteriorate and borrowings costs rise further," the authors said.

They also point out that the weaker growth outlook and tighter monetary policy calls for prudence in managing debt and conducting fiscal policy. In addition, recent movement in bond markets show that investors have become more sensitive to deteriorating macroeconomic fundamentals and limited fiscal buffers.

They conclude: "Governments should adopt fiscal strategies that help reduce inflation pressures now and debt vulnerabilities over the medium term, including by containing expenditure growth — while protecting priority areas, including support to those hardest hit by the cost-of-living crisis."

Such an approach, they argue, would help central banks achieve their goals and "allow for smaller increases in interest rates than would otherwise be the case."

