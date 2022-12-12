Braze Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 12, 2022 5:35 PM ETBraze, Inc. (BRZE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.22 (-37.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $90.6M (+41.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BRZE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Braze Grows Revenue But Operating Losses Worsen
