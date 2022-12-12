Braze Q3 2023 Earnings Preview

Dec. 12, 2022 5:35 PM ET
  • Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.22 (-37.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $90.6M (+41.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, BRZE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Braze Grows Revenue But Operating Losses Worsen

