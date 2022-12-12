U.S. federal budget shortfall widens to $249B in November

Dec. 12, 2022

  • The U.S. government spent $249B more in November than it collected in revenue, expanding from the $88B deficit in the prior month and $191.34B in the year-ago period, according to the U.S. treasury Department's monthly statement issued Monday.
  • Federal receipts of $252B slid from $318.5B in October and from $281.21B in November 2022. Outlays came in at $500.65B, up from $406.37B in the previous month and $472.54B a year before. Note the government's fiscal 2023 started on October 1.
  • With pandemic-related spending largely coming to a halt, the government's fiscal year-to-date deficit narrowed to $336.41B from $1.38T during the same period last year, when fiscal stimulus was heightened to alleviate economic stress triggered by the pandemic.
