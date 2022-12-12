Argo Blockchain provides update on liquidity, in advanced talks to sell certain assets

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

  • Argo Blockchain (OTCQX:ARBKF) said Monday it is at risk of having insufficient cash to support ongoing operations within the next month.
  • The cryptocurrency miner is in advanced talks with a third party to sell certain assets and engage in an equipment financing deal that it expects will strengthen its balance sheet and improve liquidity.
  • Argo (OTCQX:ARBKF) hopes it will be able to close the deal outside of a voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the U.S. However, there is no assurance it can avoid such a filing.
  • Argo (OTCQX:ARBKF) said as part of this process, certain draft materials were inadvertently published on its website, which implied that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
  • This led to the suspension of trading of its stock on the London Stock Exchange and Nasdaq on December 9.
  • The firm clarified that it has not filed for bankruptcy at this time.
  • Argo (OTCQX:ARBKF) requested the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority to restore the listing of its shares, which is expected as soon as practicable.
  • The company earlier said it did not expect to close its planned fundraising, which led to multiple downgrades on account of cash flow and broader industry headwinds.

