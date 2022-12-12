Volta, FuelCell Energy and Blink Charging rally ahead of government EV tax credit update

Electric battery stocks and select EV component suppliers moved higher on Monday afternoon with the Treasury Department expected to issue guidance providing further details on the electric vehicle tax credit eligibility. The new guidance is anticipated to specify requirement around battery and mineral contnet.

Advancers included Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) +2.48%, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) +5.88%, ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) +2.30%, Volta Industries (VLTA) +5.88%, FuelCell Energy (FCEL) +5.75%, Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) +2.75%, Ouster (OUST) and Allego (ALLG) +1.31%.

Other EV-related stocks that moved higher included Proterra (PTRA) +3.25%, Aurora Innovation (AUR) +3.65% and TuSimple (TSP) +6.90%. Those gains ran counter to selling pressure on EV manufacturing startups following Rivian's decision to paused a joint venture with Mercedes-Benz Vans.