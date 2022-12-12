Volta, FuelCell Energy and Blink Charging rally ahead of government EV tax credit update

Dec. 12, 2022 2:16 PM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK)BLDP, FCEL, OUST, VLTA, PTRA, CHPT, DCFC, AUR, TSP, ALLGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments

Electric battery stocks and select EV component suppliers moved higher on Monday afternoon with the Treasury Department expected to issue guidance providing further details on the electric vehicle tax credit eligibility. The new guidance is anticipated to specify requirement around battery and mineral contnet.

Advancers included Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) +2.48%, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) +5.88%, ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) +2.30%, Volta Industries (VLTA) +5.88%, FuelCell Energy (FCEL) +5.75%, Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) +2.75%, Ouster (OUST) and Allego (ALLG) +1.31%.

Other EV-related stocks that moved higher included Proterra (PTRA) +3.25%, Aurora Innovation (AUR) +3.65% and TuSimple (TSP) +6.90%. Those gains ran counter to selling pressure on EV manufacturing startups following Rivian's decision to paused a joint venture with Mercedes-Benz Vans.

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.