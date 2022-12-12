Three top VMware executives said to depart - report
Dec. 12, 2022 2:49 PM ETVMware, Inc. (VMW), AVGOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Three top VMware (NYSE:VMW) are said to be departing the enterprise software firm that Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) agreed to buy earlier this year for $61 billion.
- Three senior vice of presidents of different segments of the company are exiting, according to a WSJ report, which cited a memo from VMware (VMW) CEO Raghu Raghuram.
- The exits include Mark Lohmeyer from cloud infrastructure, Ajay Patel from applications and management and Tom Gillis from networking and advanced security, the WSJ said.
- The departures comes amid media reports late last week that Braodcom (AVGO) is expected to see an in-depth European antitrust review of its planned VMware deal. The Federal Trade Commission's review of VMW/AVGO is said focused on conglomerate effects of the combination, Dealreporter said on Tuesday.
- In May, Broadcom (AVGO) announced that it was acquiring VMware (VMW) for $61B in cash and stock.
