Goldman Sachs is said to lay off at least 400 more staffers
Dec. 12, 2022 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)
- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is looking to potentially cut at least 400 positions from its troubled consumer banking arm, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people familiar with the plans.
- The news comes in the midst of the investment bank's organizational realignment to operate more efficiently, in which its consumer banking products will become part of Workplace & Personal Wealth segment of its Asset & Wealth Management unit.
- The potential job cuts signal that Goldman (GS), which is set to stop originating unsecured consumer loans in the coming months, is moving beyond its annual culling of low-performing staff, the article noted. In September, the firm was reportedly preparing to implement a fresh round of layoffs amid market volatility and a slowdown in dealmaking.
- Nevertheless, its workforce exceeded 49K in Q3 and gained 34% since the end of 2018, Bloomberg pointed out.
- Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to Seeking Alpha's request for comment.
- Previously, (Sept. 20) Goldman Sachs was said to lay off at least 25 bankers in Asia.
