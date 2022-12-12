SPAC GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) plans to merge with medical ultrasound products developer QT Imaging through a deal that pegs the equity value of the combined company at $151M.

The deal should produce gross proceeds of around $41M, assuming so redemptions, plus up to $26M in additional financing to be raised before the closing.

The merger is expected to close during the first half of 2023, with shares of the combined company trading on NYSE under the symbol QTI.

QT Imaging is a developer of automated ultrasound imaging systems for breast and full body scanning. The company's product QT Imaging Breast Scanner has received FDA clearance for the US market.

GigCapital 5 is sponsored by affiliates of investment firm GigCapital Global. Other GigCapital investments include BearAI (BBAI), GigInternational (GIW), Lightning eMotors (ZEV), UpHealth (UPH) and Kaleyra (KLR).

The SPAC went public in September 2021, raising $230M.