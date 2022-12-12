QuidelOrtho upgraded at Citi on valuation

Dec. 12, 2022 3:33 PM ETQuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Wall Street in New York City

JaysonPhotography

Citi raised its rating on QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Buy from Neutral on Monday, citing valuation as the reason for the upgrade at a time when the diagnostic product maker trades ~5% lower over the past three months.

The analysts led by Patrick Donnelly compare QuidelOrtho’s (QDEL) multiple discount with those of peers to argue that the company’s current valuation indicates a suitable entry point.

Driven by COVID testing revenue, QuidelOrtho (QDEL) reported ~$1.7B in revenue for consecutive years in 2020 and 2021, indicating ~211% YoY and ~2% YoY growth, respectively.

“We believe investor focus amongst COVID beneficiaries has largely shifted away from the well telegraphed stepdown of COVID testing revenue in FY23 towards more sustainable, long-term ex-COVID growth,” the analysts wrote, raising the QDEL price target to $125 from $90 per share.

Supporting the upgrade, Donnelly and the team also cite better-than-expected company integration and ex-COVID prospects, as well as QuidelOrtho’s (QDEL) capital allocation strategy driven by the COVID upside.

QuidelOrtho (QDEL) was launched in May after San Diego, CA-based Quidel agreed to acquire the in vitro diagnostics company Ortho Clinical Diagnostics for ~$6B in December 2021.

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.