Citi raised its rating on QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Buy from Neutral on Monday, citing valuation as the reason for the upgrade at a time when the diagnostic product maker trades ~5% lower over the past three months.

The analysts led by Patrick Donnelly compare QuidelOrtho’s (QDEL) multiple discount with those of peers to argue that the company’s current valuation indicates a suitable entry point.

Driven by COVID testing revenue, QuidelOrtho (QDEL) reported ~$1.7B in revenue for consecutive years in 2020 and 2021, indicating ~211% YoY and ~2% YoY growth, respectively.

“We believe investor focus amongst COVID beneficiaries has largely shifted away from the well telegraphed stepdown of COVID testing revenue in FY23 towards more sustainable, long-term ex-COVID growth,” the analysts wrote, raising the QDEL price target to $125 from $90 per share.

Supporting the upgrade, Donnelly and the team also cite better-than-expected company integration and ex-COVID prospects, as well as QuidelOrtho’s (QDEL) capital allocation strategy driven by the COVID upside.

QuidelOrtho (QDEL) was launched in May after San Diego, CA-based Quidel agreed to acquire the in vitro diagnostics company Ortho Clinical Diagnostics for ~$6B in December 2021.