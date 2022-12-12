Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has offered Sony (NYSE:SONY) the rights to sell Activision Blizzard's popular Call of Duty video game on its PlayStation Plus streaming service in an effort to get its $69B deal approved, Bloomberg reported.

Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft's (MSFT) offer to have Sony (SONY) sell Call of Duty on its streaming service was part of its previous 10-year offer to sell the game on Sony (SONY) PlayStation console. Sony has not yet accepted the deal.

Sony's (SONY) PlayStation Plus streaming service is similar to Microsoft's (MSFT) Xbox Game Pass, but cloud gaming is still nascent, as most games are played either via physical disc or downloaded individually.

Sony (SONY) has repeatedly said it opposes the merger for a number of reasons, including that it would give Xbox an advantage in console sales, as well as Microsoft's (MSFT) Xbox Game Pass streaming service.

Last week, the Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit to block Microsoft's (MSFT) $69B offer to buy Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI), saying that it "would enable Microsoft to suppress competitors to its Xbox gaming consoles and its rapidly growing subscription content and cloud-gaming business."

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) CEO Bobby Kotick recently said that the FTC lawsuit did not discourage him, writing in a letter to employees that he wanted "to reinforce my confidence that this deal will close."

None of Sony (SONY), Microsoft (MSFT) or Activision (ATVI) immediately responded to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

Earlier this month, Microsoft (MSFT) said it had reached a deal with Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) that would bring Call of Duty to Nintendo's gaming platforms for 10 years if the merger is approved.

Last week, several analysts debated whether the Microsoft (MSFT) deal for Activision (ATVI) would go through in light of the FTC's lawsuit, with analysts casting a wide range of opinions on the matter.