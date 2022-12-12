Pfizer expects 5 new molecular entity launches in 2023

Dec. 12, 2022

Pfizer world headquarters in New York City, USA.

JHVEPhoto

  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is anticipating it will launch five new molecular entities in 2023, including vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and meningococcal infection.
  • The expected drug launches are ritlecitinib for alopecia, elranatamab for multiple myeloma (MM), and Abrilada, a biosimilar of AbbVie's (ABBV) blockbuster Humira (adalimumab).
  • Pfizer (PFE) is pursuing the RSV vaccine in both older adults and for maternal immunization. The pharma giant is projecting peak sales of the shot of more than $2B in 2027.
  • In an investor presentation on Monday, Pfizer said it sees ~$1B peak revenue potential for ritlecitinib. For elranatamab, the company anticipates it can eventually capture 40%-80% of the MM market, with $4B in peak sales potential.
  • While Pfizer estimates it will lose ~$17B in revenue between 2025-2030 due to loss of exclusivity on some drugs, it anticipates at least ~$25B in revenue from new business development deals in 2030 and also ~$20B in revenue in 2030 from 2022 launches and launches over the next 18 months.
