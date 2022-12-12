Why did Coupa stock go up today? Thoma Bravo agrees to buy for $6.2B

Dec. 12, 2022 4:04 PM ETCoupa Software Incorporated (COUP)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Coupa headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

  • Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) jumped 27% after private equity firm Thoma Bravo agreed to buy the company for $6.2 billion.
  • Thoma Bravo will pay $81 a share price for Coupa Software (COUP), representing a 77% premium to where the stock traded before news of a potential buyout offer. The transaction includes a significant minority investment from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. The deal is expected to close in the first half of next year.
  • The deal comes after Bloomberg reported on Nov. 23 that Vista Equity was said to be exploring a possible purchase and had held talks with the company.
  • Thoma Bravo announced Wednesday that it raised more than $32.4 billion for three new buyout funds. The PE firm has been very busy with tech deals this year especially cybersecurity firms, picking up SailPoint Technologies for $6.9 billion in April, Ping Identity for $2.8 billion in August and it agreed to buy ForgeRock (FORG) for $2.3 billion in October.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.