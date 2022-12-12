Why did Coupa stock go up today? Thoma Bravo agrees to buy for $6.2B
Dec. 12, 2022 4:04 PM ETCoupa Software Incorporated (COUP)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) jumped 27% after private equity firm Thoma Bravo agreed to buy the company for $6.2 billion.
- Thoma Bravo will pay $81 a share price for Coupa Software (COUP), representing a 77% premium to where the stock traded before news of a potential buyout offer. The transaction includes a significant minority investment from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. The deal is expected to close in the first half of next year.
- The deal comes after Bloomberg reported on Nov. 23 that Vista Equity was said to be exploring a possible purchase and had held talks with the company.
- Thoma Bravo announced Wednesday that it raised more than $32.4 billion for three new buyout funds. The PE firm has been very busy with tech deals this year especially cybersecurity firms, picking up SailPoint Technologies for $6.9 billion in April, Ping Identity for $2.8 billion in August and it agreed to buy ForgeRock (FORG) for $2.3 billion in October.
