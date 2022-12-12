Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq start week with gains ahead of Fed, CPI

Wall Street started a Federal Reserve-focused week with an updraft on Monday, pushing higher following the weakness seen last week. Stocks received a boost from data showing a decline in inflation expectations, as well as a surge of M&A deals, including a nearly $28B deal for Amgen (AMGN) to purchase Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP).

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) ended +1.3%, the S&P 500 (SP500) closed +1.4% and the Dow (DJI) finished +1.6%.

Looking at the closing numbers, Dow Jones rose 528.58 points to close at 34,005.04 and the S&P 500 climbed 56.18 points to finish at 3,990.56. At the same time, the Nasdaq concluded trading at 11,143.74, an advance of 139.12 points on the day.

All 11 S&P sectors pushed higher, led by Energy, Info Tech and Utilities. Industrials, Health Care, Financials and Consumer Staples all posted gains of more than 1% as well.

"Stocks jumped ahead of Tuesday's all-important November CPI report and the Fed's interest rate decision Wednesday afternoon," analyst Mike Zaccardi told Seeking Alpha. "What was concerning, though, was a big jump in the CBOE Volatility Index, despite the rise in equities."

Headed into Monday's action, investors had shown caution ahead of the Fed's next interest rate meeting, set to end on Wednesday. The market is currently pricing in a nearly 75% chance that the central bank will raise its key rate by 50 basis points. This would follow a string of four increases of 75 basis points.

Meanwhile, trading also took place ahead of a key consumer inflation report due out on Tuesday. The government will release November data for the consumer price index, with economists looking for signs that the pace of inflation has begun to drop.

"The CPI report will likely confirm the slowdown in core inflation that was observed last month," UBS economist Jonathan Pingle said. "Contrary to what happened earlier this year when we got a few low inflation prints, we are not seeing high-frequency and front-month leading indicator data suggesting an inflation rebound. The move lower in inflation seems to be more persistent this time around."

In the fixed-income market, rates moved higher. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) advanced 5 basis points at 3.62%, while the 2-year yield (US2Y) climbed 6 basis points to 4.39%.

Among active stocks, Coupa Software (COUP) was another example of the day's M&A headlines. Shares of the software maker surged after the company agreed to a deal to sell itself to private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $8B, including debt.