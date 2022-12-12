Oracle Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.04, revenue of $12.28B beats by $260M

Dec. 12, 2022 4:07 PM ET
  • Oracle press release (NYSE:ORCL): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $12.28B (+18.5% Y/Y) beats by $260M.
  • Q2 Cloud Revenue (IaaS plus SaaS) $3.8 billion, up 43% in USD, up 48% in constant currency
  • Q2 Cloud Infrastructure (IaaS) Revenue $1.0 billion, up 53% in USD, up 59% in constant currency
  • Q2 Cloud Application (SaaS) Revenue $2.8 billion, up 40% in USD, up 45% in constant currency
  • Q2 Fusion Cloud ERP (SaaS) Revenue $0.6 billion, up 23% in USD, up 28% in constant currency
  • Q2 NetSuite Cloud ERP (SaaS) Revenue $0.6 billion, up 25% in USD, up 29% in constant currency
  • Non-GAAP operating income was $5.1 billion, up 5% in USD and up 12% in constant currency.
  • "That strong overall revenue growth was powered by our infrastructure and applications cloud businesses that grew 59% and 45% respectively, in constant currency. Fusion Cloud ERP grew 28% in constant currency, NetSuite Cloud ERP grew 29% in constant currency—each and every one of our strategic businesses delivered solid revenue growth in the quarter." said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz.
  • Shares +2.58%.

