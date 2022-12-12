Why did Under Armour stock surge on Monday? A key analyst upgrade

Dec. 12, 2022 4:13 PM ETUnder Armour, Inc. (UA), UAABy: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

New York during the COVID-19 emergency.

Massimo Giachetti

Stifel’s shift to Buy on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) sent shares soaring on Monday.

Equity analyst Jim Duffy said that strong demand and resilient margins were the impetus for a move from Neutral to a Buy rating on the stock. He also raised his price target to $12 from a prior $9.

“Relative inventory management discipline leaves Under Armour with better margin certainty and in a better position to bring newness to market in CY23 and we expect systematic risk from an inventory glut of larger competitors clears by [the second half of 2023],” he told clients on Monday. “With tightening lead-times, we see tailwinds to cash flow in CY23 and believe net cash balances could be >25% of the current market cap.”

Shares of the Maryland-based apparel and footwear company surged 10.07% during the day’s trading on the upgrade. The gain on Monday is the biggest one-day jump for the stock in over a month.

Dig into the company’s valuation metrics.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.