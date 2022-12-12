Why did Rivian stock drop today? EV plans are being dialed back

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) traded lower on Monday after the company said it paused its joint venture with Mercedes-Benz Vans to focus on its consumer and existing commercial business as it tries to becomes cash flow positive with U.S. operations. "The pausing of this partnership reflects our process of continually evaluating our major capital projects, while taking into consideration our current and anticipated economic conditions," stated Rivian CFO Claire McDonough on the plan

The electric vehicle maker plans to prioritize its current consumer product development roadmap and manufacturing capacity expansion as well as its commercial business.

Shares of Rivian (RIVN) peeled off 6.19%. Some other EV stocks that swung lower on the day included Hellbiz, Electrameccanica Vehicles, REE Automotive, Arcimoto, Ayro, and Lucid Group.

