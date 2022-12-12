New York Mortgage Trust promotes Nicholas Mah to president
Dec. 12, 2022 4:19 PM ETNew York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) appointed Nicholas Mah, currently a managing director at NYMT, to be president of the mortgage REIT as of Jan. 1, 2023, the company said Monday.
- As a managing director, Mah is responsible for the company's portfolio management and trading of mortgage securities and whole loans. He has been with New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) since July 2018.
- Before joining NYMT, he was a portfolio manager and managing director at Oak Hill Advisors LP, where he was one of the founding members of OHA's mortgage business.
- The role of president is currently held by the company's CEO, Jason Serrano.
- With volatile mortgage-backed securities markets, NYMT's Q3 results missed consensus estimates.
Comments