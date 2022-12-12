Quotient Limited to voluntary delist from Nasdaq
Dec. 12, 2022 4:23 PM ETQuotient Limited (QTNT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) said it had given a formal notice to the Nasdaq to voluntarily delist its ordinary shares.
- The company expects to file a Form 25 with the SEC on or about Dec. 27. The delisting of the shares will take effect after ten days from the date of Form 25 filing.
- The last trading day of the company's shares on the Nasdaq Global Market will be on or about January 6.
- The Company does not expect to apply to list its ordinary shares on any other stock exchange, it added.
- The company plans to delist because its ordinary shares have continued to trade at levels substantially below the $50M minimum market value requirement.
Comments