Quotient Limited to voluntary delist from Nasdaq

Dec. 12, 2022 4:23 PM ETQuotient Limited (QTNT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) said it had given a formal notice to the Nasdaq to voluntarily delist its ordinary shares.
  • The company expects to file a Form 25 with the SEC on or about Dec. 27. The delisting of the shares will take effect after ten days from the date of Form 25 filing.
  • The last trading day of the company's shares on the Nasdaq Global Market will be on or about January 6.
  • The Company does not expect to apply to list its ordinary shares on any other stock exchange, it added.
  • The company plans to delist because its ordinary shares have continued to trade at levels substantially below the $50M minimum market value requirement.

