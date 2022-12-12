Eargo stock jumps ~19% after hours on hearing aids partnership with NationsBenefits

Dec. 12, 2022 4:26 PM ETEargo, Inc. (EAR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment

Partnership. multi exposure of investor businessman handshake with partner for successful meeting with night city background, digital technology, investment, negotiation, partnership, teamwork concept

vittaya25/iStock via Getty Images

  • Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) on Monday said it would partner with healthcare management solutions provider NationsBenefits to offer its over-the-counter hearing aids to its health plan members, starting Jan. 1, 2023.
  • Shares of the micro-cap medical device company surged 18.7% to $0.73 in aftermarket trading.
  • "NationsBenefits currently serves millions of members across the United States by partnering with managed care organizations to provide customizable healthcare solutions through a diverse offering of supplemental benefits," EAR said in a statement.
  • The U.S. FDA in Aug. earlier this year said hearing aids could be sold without a prescription or a medical exam, and said some hearing aids would be allowed to be sold over-the-counter starting in Oct.
  • The FDA's announcement had boosted EAR shares, along with other hearing aids makers.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.