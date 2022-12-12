Eargo stock jumps ~19% after hours on hearing aids partnership with NationsBenefits
Dec. 12, 2022 4:26 PM ETEargo, Inc. (EAR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) on Monday said it would partner with healthcare management solutions provider NationsBenefits to offer its over-the-counter hearing aids to its health plan members, starting Jan. 1, 2023.
- Shares of the micro-cap medical device company surged 18.7% to $0.73 in aftermarket trading.
- "NationsBenefits currently serves millions of members across the United States by partnering with managed care organizations to provide customizable healthcare solutions through a diverse offering of supplemental benefits," EAR said in a statement.
- The U.S. FDA in Aug. earlier this year said hearing aids could be sold without a prescription or a medical exam, and said some hearing aids would be allowed to be sold over-the-counter starting in Oct.
- The FDA's announcement had boosted EAR shares, along with other hearing aids makers.
