Trimble to acquire transportation management platform Transporeon for €1.88B

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) said Monday it will acquire Transporeon, a cloud-based transportation management software platform, in a €1.88B all-cash deal from Hg, a private equity firm and majority shareholder in the firm.

Shares of Trimble (TRMB) fell 3.7% after the bell.

The deal amount is expected to be funded through a combination of cash on hand and new indebtedness.

Trimble (TRMB) obtained €1.88B in committed financing for the deal. It expects to rapidly reduce its leverage by limiting additional acquisitions and temporarily halting stock buybacks.

The addition of Transporeon expands Trimble's (TRMB) TAM by ~$5B, with its strong footprint into the European market.

Transporeon will be immediately accretive to Trimble's (TRMB) revenue growth and margin profile, and neutral to adj. EPS in 2024. It will be reported as part of Trimble's (TRMB) transportation segment.

Transporeon has recurring revenue representing over 90% of total revenue, with extremely low churn and net retention consistently in excess of 110%. It expects to generate ~€190M of revenue in 2023 on a full-year basis, up ~25% Y/Y.

Transporeon adj. gross margins in 2023 are expected to be ~80%, with adj. EBITDA margin of ~30% post-closing.

Transporeon's platform enables 145K carriers and logistics service providers and 1.4K shippers and load recipients to manage ~€48B of freight spend and over 25M transports each year.

Transporeon operates primarily in Europe, as well as in the Americas and Asia.

The deal is expected to close in H1 2023.