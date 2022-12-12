Invesco AUM ascends about 6% in November on positive market returns
Dec. 12, 2022 4:31 PM ETInvesco Ltd. (IVZ)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) preliminary assets under management stood at $1.44T in the end of November, climbing from $1.36T at end-October, amid market appreciation, the firm said Monday.
- It saw net long-term inflows of $1.3B, non-management fee earning net inflows of $3.7B and money market net inflows of $8.0B.
- Equity AUM experienced the largest percentage rise among asset classes, landing at $676.8B versus $626.5B in the prior month, representing a M/M jump of 8%.
- Fixed income AUM of $311.8B as of November 30 rose from $302.4B at October 31.
- Money market AUM was $190.1B compared with $181.3B in October. And alternatives AUM of $191.9B advanced from $188.0B in October.
- Foreign exchange increased AUM by $9.4B.
- Previously, (Nov. 9) Invesco AUM gains 2.8% in October on market returns.
