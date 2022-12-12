Bright Health receives non-compliance notice from NYSE

Dec. 12, 2022 4:54 PM ETBright Health Group, Inc. (BHG)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHGsaid it had received a written notice from the New York Stock Exchange that it was not in compliance with the continued listing standard.
  • The average closing price of the company’s stock was less than $1 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period, which was not in line with the listing standard. 
  • The Company’s common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE.
  • The Company expects to consider alternatives, including to a reverse stock split to regain compliance.
  • It has a period of six months following the receipt of the notice to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement.

Comments

