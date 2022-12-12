Bright Health receives non-compliance notice from NYSE
Dec. 12, 2022 4:54 PM ETBright Health Group, Inc. (BHG)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) said it had received a written notice from the New York Stock Exchange that it was not in compliance with the continued listing standard.
- The average closing price of the company’s stock was less than $1 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period, which was not in line with the listing standard.
- The Company’s common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE.
- The Company expects to consider alternatives, including to a reverse stock split to regain compliance.
- It has a period of six months following the receipt of the notice to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement.
