New York Times CFO plans retirement in 2023
Dec. 12, 2022 4:55 PM ETThe New York Times Company (NYT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Chief Financial Officer Roland Caputo is headed for retirement next year.
- He'll keep serving as CFO until a successor is identified, and then stay through a transition period. The company has engaged an executive search firm to identify a new CFO.
- Caputo has spent 36 years at The New York Times Co., having joined in 1986 as a financial analyst. He was named executive VP and CFO in 2018.
- “As the company’s C.F.O., Roland has built and supported a strong and talented finance team, created solid relationships with the investment community and has had a constant focus on creating value for our shareholders," said President/CEO Meredith Kopit Levien.
