New York Times CFO plans retirement in 2023

Dec. 12, 2022 4:55 PM ETThe New York Times Company (NYT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment

New York Times Headquarters in Manhattan New York City

Allard1/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Chief Financial Officer Roland Caputo is headed for retirement next year.
  • He'll keep serving as CFO until a successor is identified, and then stay through a transition period. The company has engaged an executive search firm to identify a new CFO.
  • Caputo has spent 36 years at The New York Times Co., having joined in 1986 as a financial analyst. He was named executive VP and CFO in 2018.
  • “As the company’s C.F.O., Roland has built and supported a strong and talented finance team, created solid relationships with the investment community and has had a constant focus on creating value for our shareholders," said President/CEO Meredith Kopit Levien.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.