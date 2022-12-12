Raytheon Technologies authorizes new $6B share buyback

Dec. 12, 2022 5:05 PM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Raytheon corporation corporate office entrance sign in Northern Virginia with American flag

krblokhin

  • Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) on Monday said its board had authorized a new share buyback program of up to $6B.
  • Shares of the aerospace and defense company rose 1.4% to $101.00 after hours.
  • "The new authorization replaces the company's previous program, approved Dec. 7, 2021," RTX said in a statement.
  • RTX stock has gained 15.7% YTD and has significantly outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 (SP500), which is down 16.3% YTD.
  • Earlier in Oct., RTX announced a mixed set of Q3 earnings and lowered its FY 2022 sales outlook.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.