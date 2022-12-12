Raytheon Technologies authorizes new $6B share buyback
Dec. 12, 2022 5:05 PM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) on Monday said its board had authorized a new share buyback program of up to $6B.
- Shares of the aerospace and defense company rose 1.4% to $101.00 after hours.
- "The new authorization replaces the company's previous program, approved Dec. 7, 2021," RTX said in a statement.
- RTX stock has gained 15.7% YTD and has significantly outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 (SP500), which is down 16.3% YTD.
- Earlier in Oct., RTX announced a mixed set of Q3 earnings and lowered its FY 2022 sales outlook.
