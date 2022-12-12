Lion Electric stock drops 12% aftermarket on launch of marketed public offering
Dec. 12, 2022 5:07 PM ETThe Lion Electric Company (LEV), LEV:CALEV.WSBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) stock dropped 12.4% after the bell on Monday as the EV maker announced the launch of a marketed public offering of units in the U.S. and Canada.
- Each unit will consist of one share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one share at an exercise price to be determined later.
- Underwriters will be granted an over-allotment option, exercisable for 30 days from the date of closing of the offering, to buy additional units representing up to 15% of the total number of units to be sold in the offering.
- Power Sustainable Capital indicated interest in buying units at the offering price for ~$25M.
- Lion Electric (LEV) in June announced $125M at-the-market stock offering.
