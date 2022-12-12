Fluence Energy GAAP EPS of -$0.32 misses by $0.02, revenue of $441.98M beats by $81.97M
Dec. 12, 2022 5:20 PM ETFluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Fluence Energy press release (NASDAQ:FLNC): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.32 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $441.98M (+134.8% Y/Y) beats by $81.97M.
- Adjusted gross margin1 of approximately (0.2%) for the year and 3% for the fourth quarter compared to 2.2% for fiscal 2021 and 1% for the third quarter.
- Strong quarterly order intake of $560 million driven by contract for the world's largest storage-as-transmission project in Germany with TransnetBW.
- Total Backlog2 of $2.2 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase from total Backlog as of June 30, 2022 of $2.1 billion
- Shares -3.78% AH.
Comments (2)