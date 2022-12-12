Carriage Services announces credit profile restoration plan
Dec. 12, 2022
- Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) on Monday announced its high performance and credit profile restoration plan for 2023 and 2024.
- The firm set 2024 targets for total revenue at $390M-$400M, consolidated EBITDA at $120M-$126M, EPS of $2.95-$3.05 per share and free cash flow of $68M-$73M.
- Carriage (CSV) aims to reduce outstanding borrowings by $90M-$100M from peak borrowings of about $205M-$215M in Q1 2023 to $110M-$120M by 2024-end.
- The company plans to generate at least $10M of internal cash from divesting low performing businesses or withdrawing cash from over-funded trust funds.
- It also plans to achieve total debt to consolidated EBITDA ratio of 4-4.3x by 2024-end.
- There will be no share buybacks, increase in dividends or cash acquisitions to December 31, 2024, if such allocation of capital would increase total debt to consolidated EBITDA ratio to over 4.25x.
- The firm plans to reduce overhead to ~13% of total revenue on an annualized basis by the end of 2024.
- Carriage (CSV) also said it will acquire Greenlawn Funeral Homes and Cemeteries in Bakersfield, California.
