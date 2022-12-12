Mirati non-small cell lung cancer treatment adagrasib gains FDA approval - Bloomberg

Dec. 12, 2022 5:28 PM ETMirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX)AMGNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments

FDA APPROVED. The stamp and an imprint

Waldemarus/iStock via Getty Images

  • The US FDA has approved Mirati Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:MRTX) Krazati (adagrasib) a second-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer, Bloomberg reported.
  • The oral small molecule inhibitor of KRAS is for previously treated KRAS G12C–positive patients.
  • Shares are up 9% in post-market trading.
  • Mirati (MRTX) shares were hit recently following combination data of Krazati in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab). Several Street firms cut their ratings on the stock in response.
  • Krazati is expected to compete against Amgen's (AMGN) Lumakras (sotorasib). Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners has argued that adagrasib approval in NSCLC would serve as a stepping stone to further approvals, particularly in colorectal and pancreatic cancer, where it already has good data.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.