Mirati non-small cell lung cancer treatment adagrasib gains FDA approval - Bloomberg

- The US FDA has approved Mirati Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:MRTX) Krazati (adagrasib) a second-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer, Bloomberg reported.
- The oral small molecule inhibitor of KRAS is for previously treated KRAS G12C–positive patients.
- Shares are up 9% in post-market trading.
- Mirati (MRTX) shares were hit recently following combination data of Krazati in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab). Several Street firms cut their ratings on the stock in response.
- Krazati is expected to compete against Amgen's (AMGN) Lumakras (sotorasib). Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners has argued that adagrasib approval in NSCLC would serve as a stepping stone to further approvals, particularly in colorectal and pancreatic cancer, where it already has good data.
