Coty to start hedging expected $200M stock buyback program in 2025

Dec. 12, 2022

  • Coty (NYSE:COTY) said Monday it will start hedging a planned stock buyback program of ~$200M in CY25 as part of its deleveraging plan.
  • The program adds to Coty's (COTY) previous $200M hedged buyback in CY24.
  • The company continues to target leverage towards 4x exiting CY22, towards 3x exiting CY23, and towards 2x CY25.
  • Coty (COTY) entered into total return swaps in respect of its class A Stock with banks to hedge its potential exposure at around prevailing stock price trading levels over applicable hedging periods for a planned buyback program of ~$200M.
  • Any total return swap settled in shares would be covered by the existing repurchase authorization.
  • Coty (COTY) in June said it was looking to gradually return its its shareholder return programs as it lessened its debt load.

