Dec. 12, 2022 5:53 PM ETMagenta Therapeutics, Inc. (MGTA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) is up 37% in after-hours trading after posting phase 1/2 data on MGTA-117 for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) that the company said demonstrates proof-of-concept.
  • The candidate is an anti-CD117 antibody conjugated to an amanitin payload. CD-117 is highly expressed on hematopoietic stem cells, progenitor cells, and cancer blast cells.
  • Magenta (MGTA) noted that MGTA-117 showed greater depletion of target cancer blast cells in the blood of participants in cohorts 2 and 3 compared to cohort 1.
  • Magenta (MGTA) previously began discussions with regulators to transition MGTA-117 into a transplant-eligible AML and MDS patient population. The company plans in 1H 2023 to engage regulators to begin a MGTA-117 clinical trial in autologous ex vivo gene therapy.
Comments (1)

