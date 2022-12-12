Magenta Therapeutics soars 37% on data for acute myeloid leukemia candidate
- Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) is up 37% in after-hours trading after posting phase 1/2 data on MGTA-117 for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) that the company said demonstrates proof-of-concept.
- The candidate is an anti-CD117 antibody conjugated to an amanitin payload. CD-117 is highly expressed on hematopoietic stem cells, progenitor cells, and cancer blast cells.
- Magenta (MGTA) noted that MGTA-117 showed greater depletion of target cancer blast cells in the blood of participants in cohorts 2 and 3 compared to cohort 1.
- Magenta (MGTA) previously began discussions with regulators to transition MGTA-117 into a transplant-eligible AML and MDS patient population. The company plans in 1H 2023 to engage regulators to begin a MGTA-117 clinical trial in autologous ex vivo gene therapy.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Magfenta (MGTA) as a hold with high marks for valuation and revisions.
