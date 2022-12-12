Former FTX (FTT-USD) CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas after the United States filed criminal charges, according to the island nation.

The move comes just a day before Bankman-Fried's expected testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, which had been set for Tuesday.

"SBF's arrest followed receipt of formal notification from the United States that is has filed criminal charges against SBF and is likely to request his extradition," Bahamas Attorney General Ryan Pinder said.

"As a result of the notification received and the material provided therewith, it was deemed appropriate for the Attorney General to seek SBF's arrest and hold him in custody pursuant to our nation's Extradition Act."

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said "Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the [Southern District of New York]. We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time."

Bankman-Fried was reportedly hoping to start a new business to earn enough money to repay FTX's investors.