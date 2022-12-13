New Fortress Energy declares $3.00 dividend, revises dividend policy

Dec. 13, 2022 12:22 AM ETNew Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) declares $3.00/share dividend, under the new dividend policy, wherein the company is targeting an annual cash dividend equal to approximately 40% of its annual Adjusted EBITDA.
  • The dividend declared today, on an annualized basis, equates to approximately 40% of NFE’s Illustrative Adjusted EBITDA Goal of $2.5+ billion for FY2023. The board will evaluate whether to declare a dividend every six months.
  • Payable Jan. 13; for shareholders of record Jan. 4; ex-div Jan. 3.
  • The company expects to generate more than $11 billion of additional liquidity over the next three years.
  • The company also plans to maintain a strong and durable balance sheet, reduce leverage ratio to below 1.0x by year-end 2025, to initiate a share buyback program.
  • See NFE Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.