New Fortress Energy declares $3.00 dividend, revises dividend policy
Dec. 13, 2022 12:22 AM ETNew Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) declares $3.00/share dividend, under the new dividend policy, wherein the company is targeting an annual cash dividend equal to approximately 40% of its annual Adjusted EBITDA.
- The dividend declared today, on an annualized basis, equates to approximately 40% of NFE’s Illustrative Adjusted EBITDA Goal of $2.5+ billion for FY2023. The board will evaluate whether to declare a dividend every six months.
- Payable Jan. 13; for shareholders of record Jan. 4; ex-div Jan. 3.
- The company expects to generate more than $11 billion of additional liquidity over the next three years.
- The company also plans to maintain a strong and durable balance sheet, reduce leverage ratio to below 1.0x by year-end 2025, to initiate a share buyback program.
