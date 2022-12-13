QuidelOrtho seperates CEO and Chairman roles
Dec. 13, 2022 2:28 AM ETQuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Board of Directors has appointed Dr. Kenneth F. Buechler, lead independent director, to non-executive chairman, effective December 11, 2022.
- The separation of the chairman and CEO roles is a key step toward strengthening the company’s governance practices and will facilitate the right balance between strong and consistent company leadership and independent oversight by the Board.
- The Board also appointed Douglas Bryant to serve as President, in addition to Mr. Bryant’s current role as CEO and a member of the Board.
- Dr. Buechler has over 35 years of diagnostic industry expertise and several board roles. In November 2007, he was appointed to the board of directors of the company and prior to the combination with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics served as Quidel’s Chairman since August 2015.
