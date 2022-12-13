Atlantic Lithium awards FEED contract for Ewoyaa Lithium to Primero
Dec. 13, 2022 2:34 AM ETALLIF, PLLBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Atlantic Lithium (OTCQX:ALLIF) announces the award of the processing plant Front-End Engineering Design or FEED contract for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana, West Africa to Primero Group (PLL), an industry-leading vertically-integrated engineering group.
- The value of the contract is $980,000; the consideration of which is to be paid in accordance with the 3-stage earn-in agreement the Company has with Piedmont Lithium to fund the Project towards production.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Primero will provide services to optimise the project's flow sheet, identify long lead items, look to maximise the project's long-term profitability, reduce execution risk and ultimately support the advancement of the Project towards becoming a financially and operationally robust lithium-producing mine.
