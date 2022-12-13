Atlantic Lithium awards FEED contract for Ewoyaa Lithium to Primero

Dec. 13, 2022 2:34 AM ETALLIF, PLLBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Atlantic Lithium (OTCQX:ALLIF) announces the award of the processing plant Front-End Engineering Design or FEED contract for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana, West Africa to Primero Group (PLL), an industry-leading vertically-integrated engineering group.
  • The value of the contract is $980,000; the consideration of which is to be paid in accordance with the 3-stage earn-in agreement the Company has with Piedmont Lithium to fund the Project towards production.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Primero will provide services to optimise the project's flow sheet, identify long lead items, look to maximise the project's long-term profitability, reduce execution risk and ultimately support the advancement of the Project towards becoming a financially and operationally robust lithium-producing mine.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.