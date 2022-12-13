IBM and Rapidus join hands to build semiconductor technology and ecosystem in Japan
- IBM (NYSE:IBM) enter partnership to advance logic scaling technology as part of Japan's initiatives to become a global leader in semiconductor research, development, and manufacturing.
- Both companies will work on developing IBM's breakthrough 2 nanometer ((nm)) node technology for implementation by Rapidus at its fab in Japan.
- As part of this agreement, Rapidus scientists and engineers will work alongside IBM Japan and IBM researchers at the Albany NanoTech Complex owned and operated by NY CREATES in Albany, New York.
- "It is my great pleasure to announce today that Rapidus has officially partnered with IBM for the joint development of 2 nm node technology," said Atsuyoshi Koike, President and CEO of Rapidus. "This is a long-desired international collaboration, truly essential for Japan to once again play a vital role in the semiconductor supply chain. I am fully confident that this collaboration will pave the way for our goal of contribution to the well-being of humanity through advanced logic semiconductors produced with technologies jointly developed with IBM."
