Quantum Battery Metals discusses potential JV with global car manufacturer
Dec. 13, 2022 3:28 AM ETQuantum Battery Metals Corp. (BRVVF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Quantum Battery Metals (OTCPK:BRVVF) discusses the preliminary steps for a proposed joint venture with the mineral division of with the Japanese conglomerate known worldwide as a multinational car manufacturer as the corporation showed great interest in Quantum's portfolio.
- The company's battery metal properties were selected as the main focus point for the meeting due to its proximity to large well-known producers in the James Bay Area.
- The company has indicated which projects would suit the joint venture partnership as Kelso and Alba have benefited from our 2021 and 2022 exploration program, however, Lac Mistumis has potential according to historical records.
- Quantum intends to streamline their assets for their 2023 exploration program to ensure that all properties in their portfolio are developed further.
