European markets stay pensive with major US and Europe readings in queue

London +0.08%. UK November payrolls change 107k vs 74k prior

Germany +0.04%. Germany November final CPI +10.0% vs +10.0% y/y prelim

France -0.04%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was little changed in early trade, with oil and gas stocks adding while utilities fell.

Swiss government anticipates slowdown in the economy but doesn't expect recession

Coming up: The overall market mood now is more pensive in anticipation of the US CPI data coming up later in the day.

Monetary policy decisions from the Bank of England, European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank.

Look out for Germany November final CPI figures; UK October ILO unemployment rate; Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Index December.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries down more than one basis points to 3.56%.

Germany’s 10-year yield up about two basis points to 1.95%.

Britain’s 10-year yield up more than three basis points to 3.23%.