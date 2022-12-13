Equinix to enter South Africa with $160M data center investment in Johannesburg

Dec. 13, 2022 4:28 AM ETEquinix, Inc. (EQIX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIXannounced plans to enter the South African market with a $160M data center investment in Johannesburg that augments its current footprint on the African continent in Nigeria, Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire.
  • The new data center is expected to open mid-2024.
  • The new 4.0 MW data center, JN1, will provide 690+ cabinets and more than 20,000 gross square feet of colocation space.
  • Two additional phases of development are planned. The fully completed 20.0 MW premium retail campus will provide 3,450+ cabinets and more than 100,000 gross square feet of colocation space.

