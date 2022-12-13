GSK to move to new global headquarters in central London in 2024
Dec. 13, 2022 4:58 AM ETGSK plc (GSK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- GSK (NYSE:GSK) said on Monday that its new global headquarters will be in central London and it will move in 2024 from its current location in Brentford, West London.
- The site, currently known as the Earnshaw, is under construction and scheduled for completion next year. The move marks a return for GSK to central London, from where the company can trace its origins to the Plough Court Pharmacy, which was established in the City of London, in 1715, the company added.
- The British pharma giant said that the new facility offers close proximity to the U.K. capital's fast-growing global Life Sciences hub, London's Knowledge Quarter, and GSK's existing collaboration partners including the Francis Crick Institute and King's College London.
- The new headquarters will be the base for around 3,000 people, and will help the company achieve its sustainability targets, GSK added.
- GSK noted that the sale of the existing headquarters facility at Brentford was announced last year and is progressing.
Comments