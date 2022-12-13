Binance halts withdrawals of USDC stablecoin until it can conduct token swap
Dec. 13, 2022 5:10 AM ETUSCoin USD (USDC-USD)ETH-USD, BTC-USDBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- Crypto exchange Binance temporarily halted withdrawals of stablecoin USDC (USDC-USD) Tuesday.
- "#Binance is conducting a token swap involving $USDC," the exchange tweeted. "As a result, $USDC withdrawals are temporarily paused."
- "$USDT & #BUSD withdrawals are available and unaffected. $USDC withdrawals will reopen once the token swap is completed."
- The price of USDC was little changed. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) were up about 2%. Stablecoins Tether (USDT-USD) and BUSD (BUSD-USD) were unchanged.
- "On USDC, we have seen an increase in withdrawals," Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted. "However, the channel to swap from PAX/BUSD to USDC requires going through a bank in NY in USD. The banks are not open for another few hours. We expect the situation will be restored when the banks open."
- Meanwhile, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas ahead of House testimony.
