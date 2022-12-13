Air Liquide extends partnership with Kumho Mitsui Chemical in South Korea
Dec. 13, 2022 5:23 AM ETL'Air Liquide S.A. (AIQUY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY) has signed a long-term contract to supply Kumho Mitsui Chemical (KMCI), a world leader in the chemical industry, with additional hydrogen and carbon monoxide in South Korea’s Yeosu National Industrial Complex, where Air Liquide operates four production units.
This contract will enable the company to support KMCI’s additional expansion of 200,000 tons per year production of methyl diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI).
With this new partnership, both Groups reinforce their long standing relationship. Air Liquide’s first agreement with KMCI was signed 20 years ago in Yeosu.
