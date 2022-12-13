Merck, Bio Farma ink contract to produce HPV vaccine in Indonesia
Dec. 13, 2022 5:29 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Indonesia's state-owned company PT Bio Farma signed a technology transfer agreement to produce Merck's (NYSE:MRK) human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine in the South Asian country, Antara News reported.
- The technology transfer collaboration with Merck for the manufacturing of the HPV vaccines in Indonesia would boost the ability of domestic vaccine production to fight cervical cancer, said Bio Farma Managing Director Honesti Basyir.
- Currently the HPV vaccine has been used in an immunization introduction program in certain regions in Indonesia and the coverage would be expanded till it reaches a national scale in 2023, according to the report added.
- This year, Indonesia's Ministry of Health included HPV vaccination in the compulsory basic immunization program during the School Immunization Month, the report noted.
- According to the World Health Organization, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally, with an estimated 604K new cases and 342K deaths in 2020.
